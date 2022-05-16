Kandi Burruss Is Praising Yandy Smith's Restaurant

Kandi Burruss is praising a fancy restaurant that has been opened by Yandy Smith. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

'A week ago today my girl @yandysmith & @mendeecees opened their new restaurant in AtL @dancincrepeatl! Congratulations fam!!!! Love y’all! Keep winning!' Kandi said.

Someone said: 'It's so much room for everyone in this world! That's what I LoVE about Kandi! ALWAYS SUPPORTING others!! CONGRATULATIONS Yandy and Mendeecee!!'

A commenter posted this: 'Kandi I love how you support others! You are a BOSS for REAL!!'

One fan said: '@kandi you never seize to amaze me. I hope one day I get to meet you in person. However, I glean from you often because you share so much. You’re always supporting. You will be forever blessed. Your harvest stay popping because you’re always sowing something great !! I was just talking to my friend how your first “job” was on Broadway NOW YOU HAVE YOUR OWN STAGE PLAY!! Kandi TAKES OVER…. (A new show ) lol.'

Kandi Burruss shared a video on her social media account in which she is partying with new friends. Check out the post that she shared on her IG account below.

'My girl @thejessiewoo is an ACTRESS!!!! So excited to be a part of @alacarteallblk with her. The first episode is available now on http://www.allblk.tv/alacarte' Kandi said.

Kandi Burruss is making her fans and followers day with this juicy announcement. Check out her post below.

'I’m excited that the first episode of @alacarteallblk is finally out! I play Nicole & I get to turn out @thejessiewoo’s character! watch now at http://www.allblk.tv/alacarte.'

Also Kandi Burruss shared a video from her restaurant, the Old Lady Gang that she shares with her husband, Todd Tucker. The video has a lot of fans hopping in the comments and praising Kandi and the venue as well.