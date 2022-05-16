Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick to reunite for 'A Simple Favor' sequel. This is likely to be Blake's last role as she has decided to end her acting career.

It has been revealed that the comedy thriller A Simple Favor, about female friends who are involved in a twisted game of deceit, is getting a sequel. The best part is that almost the entire cast of the first film has confirmed its participation: Paul Feig will direct, Laura Fisher will act as a producer, Jessica Sharzer will write the script, and Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick will play the main roles.

Recall that the film "A Simple Favor" was released in 2018. It is an adaptation of the 2017 book of the same name by Darcy Bell. With a budget of $20 million, the film grossed over $97 million worldwide. As Paul Fig explains, the success of this film is that they managed to show the viewer through a very beautiful picture that appearances can be deceiving.

Earlier in an interview with PrideSource, Anna Kendrick talked about their on-screen kiss with Blake Lively. The actress admitted that both of them, before getting into the frame, chewed mint gum so that their breath was as fresh as possible. Kendrick even joked that it was the coolest and freshest kiss in American history.

The role could be Blake Lively's final one, as she recently announced she's set to direct and is already working on a feature-length film based on Brian Lee O'Malley's Seconds. It tells the story of a chef named Katie, who discovered she has magical abilities: by performing a certain ritual, the girl can correct the mistakes of the past. True, it later turns out that because of these alterations, there are big problems in the present.

By the way, Lively already has experience as a director. Last year, she made a video for her friend Taylor Swift for the song I Bet You Think About Me, in which the male lead was played by actor Miles Teller, known for the films "Obsession" and "Guys with Guns."