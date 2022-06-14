Kandi Burruss Has A New Episode Of 'Speak On It' Out

Kandi Burruss has a new 'Speak on It' episode out on YouTube. Check out the announcement that she made for her fans and followers.

'My boy @thedjaone is sitting in for me on #SpeakOnIt! We’re going live on my Youtube page at 9 pm after the new episode of #RHOA!' Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: 'This was so much fun!! Thanks for always having come show out!!' and a commenter saiad: 'Why is your comments section infested with Spam...Leave Kandi alone.... I also don't understand why Marlo is mean to you,is she doing this for Nene.'

A commenter posted this: 'you know, I don’t get hooked up with this idea I do not enjoy visiting such crowded joints.'

One other commenter said: 'LOL, All bets are OFF you better read these girls at the reunion. It’s crazy just like you said you can’t please nobody on this show. damned if you damned if you don’t,' and a commenter said: 'Every time somebody gets mad a you Kandi, somebody always mentioning that you sleep around… like wtf???'

One fan posted this: 'Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring

Someone else said: 'Now you know we want you to address Marlo and Sheree's comments when they left the cooking class.'

Kandi Burruss is praising Jussie Smollett via her IG account. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.

'Today @bboybluesthefilm is available to watch on @betplus!!!!! The movie is soooooo good! @jussiesmollett did an amazing job directing! The cast did a great job as well. Jussie & my girl @monascottyoung are producers on the movie. Tune in!' Kandi captioned her post.

Jussie hopped in the comments and left this message: 'Love you so much @kandi. Thank you for showing up and always showing so much love.'