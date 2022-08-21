Jon Hamm's Future Is Uncertain, While Karen Pittman Promises A Post-Pandemic 'Morning Show'

The third season of The Morning Show's teaser trailer is being "safely" dropped by Karen Pittman.

Well, after the pandemic, we begin, 35-year-old Pittman recently informed E! News. The advent of the pandemic was a crucial plot point in season 2 of the Apple TV+ show, and delays with COVID-19 occurred during the production of the second season.

Major narrative details for Season 3 are still unknown, but there will be changes, including a new corporate figure portrayed by Jon Hamm . Pittman expressed her delight at Hamm joining the ensemble, describing him as "a wonderful actor."

Added, "I'm curious to see what he will add to the narrative. What they have in store for Jon is still a mystery to me."

According to The Wrap, Hamm, 51, will portray Paul Marks, a "business titan," in the upcoming season of the drama on Apple TV+.

There are several potential changes for the characters at the media organization, including Alex (Jennifer Aniston), Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), and Cory, as the Mad Men alum's character "sets his sights on [the cable network] UMB" (Billy Crudup).

Pittman said, "I adored him on Mad Men. "I admired him in all of his past endeavors. It's great to introduce some new characters, and there will be many more to come. There will be a lot more intriguing people joining us."

Pittman expressed concern about spoiling the upcoming season of the popular streamer show. I want everyone to experience the twists and turns with extreme excitement.

Using social media, Witherspoon, 46, announced that The Morning Show season 3 filming has started.

Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden are likely to be recognizable faces, though anyone familiar with the program has reason to suspect Steve Carell won't be returning. Season 2 also featured performances from Valeria Golino, Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, and Holland Taylor.