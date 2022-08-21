Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade Giannulli Part Ways

After spending a few months getting to know one another, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are apparently calling it quits.

According to insiders for Us Weekly, the couple "enjoyed spending time together" but ultimately didn't want to be committed to one another.

While "Euphoria" actor Elordi, 25, is "totally focused" on advancing his acting career, Giannulli, 22, is currently "single and having fun" and "living it up" with her friends.

The insider affirmed, saying that although the two "hung out earlier this summer," they are now "not dating" and that "he's not seeking a serious relationship at the time."

They were initially photographed together in late 2021 while enjoying coffee in Los Angeles as the "Dancing With the Stars" grad and the "Kissing Booth" celebrity.

By May 2022, the pair had been spotted strolling Layla, the actor Elordi's favorite dog, together before leaving together in the Range Rover.

Giannulli left Elordi's house that same week and was seen carrying an overnight bag while wearing sweats.

Model Kaia Gerber was the last person Elordi was associated with, but Austin Butler, who plays "Elvis," is now her new love interest. In August 2021, Giannulli finally called it quits with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Jackson Guthy.

