Johnny Depp's lawyer revealed that the actor would not regain finances from his ex-wife

Ben Chu, a lawyer for American actor Johnny Depp , said on Good Morning America that his client might not recover 10.4 million won in court from ex-wife Amber Heard .

"Obviously, we cannot disclose the details of the interaction between a lawyer and a client, but as Mr. Depp argued in court, this (claim and lawsuit) was never a matter of money. Instead, it was a matter of restoring reputation. And he did it," said the Chu.

According to the lawyer, the past lawsuit ended in a "complete victory" for the actor.

On June 2, a jury found Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard guilty of defamation of the actor and ordered her to pay $15 million in compensation in the case to protect his honor and dignity. At the same time, the jury ruled that the actor also made false accusations against his ex-wife. As a result, heard was awarded $2 million in damages. The high-profile lawsuit, delayed due to the pandemic, lasted seven weeks.

Actor Johnny Depp's lawyer Camilla Vasquez has been appointed partner at Brown Rudnick law firm after winning a case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. It is reported by Deadline.

"We are pleased to welcome Camilla as a partner of the firm. We originally planned to delay this announcement until the end of the fiscal year, but Camilla's performance during the Depp v. Heard trial proved to the world that she is ready to take the next step in her career right now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she can achieve as our new partner," said Brown Rudnick, CEO and Chairman William Baldig.

