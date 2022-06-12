Netflix releases dark trailer for 'The Sandman'

A gloomy and spellbound hero, armed with whirlwinds of sand, is ready to burst into our reality. Streaming service Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming premiere - the film adaptation of Neil Gaiman's graphic novel "The Sandman."

The long-awaited series largely repeats the events of the original work. Viewers will follow the adventures of the King of Dreams, also known as Morpheus, as he escapes captivity and returns to the Kingdom of Dreams.

It took him a lot of time because the hero fell into their hands at the beginning of the 20th century, but only now is he ready to carry out his plan.

Although many factors and people, including Detective Joanna Constantine and the Corinthian, are not happy about this situation, Morpheus overcomes the difficulties and continues on his way.

In addition to them, there are other similar creatures in the DC Universe that embody a variety of life aspects - Death, Destruction, Desire, Despair, and Delirium.

Of course, expectations do not always correspond to reality, and the impressive possessions of Morpheus were destroyed at midnight. We are left to wonder where the anger of a muscular hero who inspires fear with just one look will lead to.

We are talking about the lead actor - British actor Tom Sturridge. He will appear in a new and unexpected role alongside Vivienne Acheampong as the Librarian, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, David Thewlis as the sinister Doctor Doom, and Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian.

For now, we are left to wonder if he will be able to recreate the mystical kingdom. It will premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 5th.

In addition, The Sandman revealed that Merv Pumpkinhead, the character who serves as the janitor in Morpheus' realm, The Dreaming, will be voiced by Mark Wars of Star Wars.