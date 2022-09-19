James Cameron Reveals He Had To Fight For The Creative Choices Of Avatar

Director James Cameron is hailed as one of the greatest movie makers of all time as he hold the honor of having made 2 of movies on the list of the highest grossing movies of all time, Titanic and Avatar , the latter being on the number 1 spot on the list. However, the director has recently revealed that making Avatar was no easy job as he received quite a bit of criticism and pushback on some aspects of the film from his studio.

While speaking to the New York Times, the director revealed the clash between him and the studio saying that the studio thought they needed to reduce the run time of the film and also not have so many scenes of characters flying on banshee creatures. Cameron went on to say, “Well, it turns out that’s what the audience loved the most, in terms of our exit polling and data gathering.”

Cameron revealed that he had to put his foot down in front of the studio and use his gravitas which he earned from making Titanic. He said, “And that’s a place where I just drew a line in the sand and said, ‘You know what? I made “Titanic.” This building that we’re meeting in right now, this new half-billion dollar complex on your lot? “Titanic” paid for that, so I get to do this.’”

Cameron justified it saying, “I feel that my job is to protect their investment, often against their own judgment. But as long as I protect their investment, all is forgiven.”

Avatar is the highest grossing movie of all time. It was briefly overtaken by Avengers: Endgame but regained the spot after a re-release and now it is coming out with a sequel on December 16 titled, Avatar - The Way of Water. The sequel comes 13 years after the original film and that was a matter of some concern for Cameron, until the trailer for Avatar 2 dropped. He explained it in the following words:

“I was a little concerned that I had stretched the tether too far, in our fast-paced, modern world ... [right] until we dropped the teaser trailer and we got 148 million views in 24 hours.”