James Cameron Claims That 3D TVs Flopped Because Of A Hasty Attempt To Cash In On The Current Boom In Theatres

In an interview with IGN, the director of the re-release of Avatar said, "I think the jury's out on that" when asked about the success of 3D TVs and the future of the experience for users.

All of it bombed, he said, because the producers rushed into 3D to cash in on the craze in theatres and started treating it like a regular feature. This is 3D, but it's done using rechargeable glasses and all that. However, huge, flat-screen TVs without the need for special eyewear are in the future.

The 68-year-old Cameron went on, Unfortunately, not everyone is as much of a film nerd as I am, and prefers the more traditional cinematic experience—settling in with a pair of 3D glasses and watching a full film without interruption. Consequently, it became somewhat discordant.

After being asked if the technology may make a comeback, he said, "I guess it could, but I can't say," explaining that he couldn't say for sure because watching movies at home is different than going to the theatre.

He continued, "I have no problem at all if the only place you can actually receive it is in a movie theatre because that speaks to that specialness of the cinematic experience."

Cameron's 3D picture Avatar, which he directed, is one of the most successful movies of all time. He also contributed to the development of the digital 3D Fusion Camera System, which was made for the purpose of filming motion pictures in stereoscopic 3D.

The three-hour-long first installment in the Avatar sequel series will be released on December 16. Cameron expressed some apprehension about the movie's length during a July interview with Empire. Cameron said, "I don't want people grumbling about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours.