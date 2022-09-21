James Cameron Is Confident That No One Will Be Able To Predict Avatar: The Way Of The Water's Plot

The man with 2 movies in the list of top 3 highest grossing movies of all time, James Cameron is back once more with a sequel to his monumental 2009 film, Avatar, which comfortably takes the number 1 spot on the list. The sequel to Avatar, titled Avatar: The Way of the Water will be releasing on December 16, 2022 a whopping 13 years after the first one, although its not exactly the longest time taken to produce a sequel since most recently, the highly successful Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 movie Top Gun.

Fans are excited to see what trick Cameron has up his sleeves this time and as usually happens before the release of any big time movie, speculations have begun on what direction the plot of Avatar: The Way of the Water will take. However, the director himself has made it clear in a recent interview that the upcoming movie's plot is anything but predictable.

Despite the first movie being an absolute gigantic hit, there was some predictability to its plot as it manifested some classic tropes, which though are very loved, but still remains predictable. This time, director Cameron says that won't be the case.

While speaking to IGN, James Cameron made the following statement commenting on the importance being unpredictable to keep moviegoers happy and assuring that with this movie, no one will be able to tell where the plot is going:

“I guarantee you, you won’t be able to predict it. What people hate the most is to go and see a movie and say ‘oh… predictable.’ This is not predictable, I don’t think. I defy anybody to predict where this story goes.”

Avatar: The Way of the Water has big shoes to fill given its prequel is the highest grossing movie of all, but Cameron is one of the greatest directors of all time and certainly took his sweet time in making this sequel, so there is a lot of reason for moviegoes to be confident in the upcoming film.