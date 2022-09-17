Keanu Reeves Will Be Reprising The Role Of John Constantine As A Sequel To His 2005 Film Is Reportedly In The Works

Keanu Reeves has starred in several films throughout his career that will forever be known as classics and one of the films in that impressive line up is 2005's Constantine. The film saw Keanu play the iconic DC Comics character John Constantine who has deep connections to the DC underworld and is a kind of exorcist but much cooler than the old man in the 1973 film.

The 2005 film did not have many ties to the grander DC universe as the idea of building connective film universes was not around then but now, according to the latest reports from Deadline, a sequel to the original 2005 film is in the works and it could have exciting implications.

This isn't the first time that Keanu has revisited an old franchise as he recently just got done with the release of his Matrix reboot/sequel.

According to the reports, both Keanu Reeves and Rachel Weisz, who was also in the original movie will be starring in the upcoming sequel and even the director from the original film, Francis Lawrence, is returning at the helm. 2005's Constantine was actually Francis Lawrence's debut film.

There were some complaints from the original movie that Keanu's adaptation of the character was not accurate to the comics but in these times, when comic accurate suits and character descriptions are so in trend, some changes can be expected especially the inclusion of Constantine's iconic trench coat from the comics.

Will this film connect to the greater DCEU is hard to say at the moment but its certainly something that fans would be excited to see.

As far as the release date for this project is concerned, nothing can be said as DC is going through some major management change, and the release date of many projects already in the works such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods, have been changed multiple times.

But Constantine is returning to the big screen and fans are excited to see what it could mean for the modern DC Universe.