In Honour Of Her Close Friend Baz Luhrmann's Birthday, Anna Wintour Hosted A Glitzy Party

In her many years of hosting the Met Gala, Anna Wintour has undoubtedly honed her party-throwing skills. Word has it that on Sunday night, the formidable Vogue editor celebrated her close friend, "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann 's, 60th birthday with an intimate, star-studded event.

At the Nines, Hugh Jackman, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz, Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer, designer Zac Posen, theatre producer Jordan Roth, and Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer Carrozzini were also seen mingling. Also present at the party were Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio, who performed the title roles in Baz Luhrmann's 1996 Romeo + Juliet adaption.

Following reports that he is dating model Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio attended several after-parties. In a whirl of flashbulbs, he reportedly exited the Nines and made his way to Zero Bond for the afterparty following the Amsterdam premiere.

Many of the Broadway stars took to the microphones to perform songs from Luhrmann's cult favorite "Moulin Rouge," such as the film's signature "Lady Marmalade." In 2018, the movie was adapted into a musical that is presently running at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Wintour, who is typically seen behind her sunglasses, was in the spotlight, smiling and dancing to the movie's Elephant Love Medley with Florence Welch, the lead singer of Florence and the Machine.

Guests such as playwright Jeremy O. Harris, TikTok sensation Addison Rae, Derek Blasberg, New York Times's Maureen Dowd, and her former assistant became New York magazine writer Shawn McCreesh were on hand to watch as a cake laden with sparklers was delivered to Luhrmann.

According to an interview Luhrmann gave to the Wall Street Journal, he and Wintour met when the director was struggling to deal with the negative press for his 2001 film "Moulin Rouge." Wintour reportedly helped him out by featuring Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vogue. Since then, he's become a close friend of hers and even chaired the Met Gala.

Earlier this year, Wintour hosted a successful fashion extravaganza and runway event in the Meatpacking District called Vogue World, which attracted celebrities including Kanye West, Serena Williams, and Lil Nas X.