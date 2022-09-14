Both Anna Wintour And Serena Williams Were Spotted At Vogue World Watching Lil Nas X Play

In honor of Vogue's 130th anniversary, Anna Wintour attended the Vogue World party on Monday in New York's Meatpacking District wearing her trademark bob haircut.

The venerable editor-in-chief of Vogue let her hair down to jam out to a Lil Nas X performance. She was in exceptional shape, despite the fact that her movements on the runway weren't as erratic as Mikhail Baryshnikov's. When he performed, she was conversing, and her head was nodding in her seat. An informant for Page Six claimed that they appeared to have a charming friendship.

Before accompanying Wintour in the audience, Serena Williams , a friend, and fellow tennis pro who retired early walked in a runway display on the cobblestone streets to start the evening.

Between Williams and Lil Nas X, who abruptly rose from his seat to perform for the crowd, Wintour was squeezed. His performance made Wintour smile, and he even got Kanye West, the last VIP to arrive and who was wearing a leather outfit in the 80+ degree heat, to dance and perspire in his seat.

We have it on good authority that Wintour spent the whole day at the venue getting ready for the big event, which was a throwback to the Fashion's Night Out parties she hosted in the late aughts.

Another guest at the gathering described it as a cross between a Vogue party and a block party. People appeared to be enjoying themselves tremendously and heartily. According to our informant, it was very reminiscent of traditional downtown New York.

During the occasion, Little West 12th Street was cordoned off, and several establishments, including Rag & Bone, threw open their doors to welcome the fashion throng and feed them champagne.

In addition, there were merchants at the event, such as Urban Stems, which distributed flowers, and Fendi, which, according to what we were told, distributed baguettes wrapped in paper bearing the brand's insignia.