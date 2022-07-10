North West Throws Shade At Paparazzi At Paris Couture Fashion Week With Kim Kardashian And Anna Wintour

North West is the beloved daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. However, even if she got Kim's great looks, she got her father's personality. North is known to be upright and open with the public about being photographed. Her father, Kanye West, is the same in this regard.

Recently, North was seen at the Paris Couture Fashion Week with her mother Kim Kardashian. While North was very proud of the models there, she did get annoyed at the paparazzi wanting to take her pictures. North is only nine years old currently thus she gave the photographers enough pictures of her appearance. As they entered the venue, North was seen posing for the cameras herself alongside her mother while they both wore Gaultier pinstripes-plus-twin-nose chains and black outfits. North looked stunning in her outfit in a black dress with a white shirt and a black tie. Her long hair was in braids and she looked perfect.

Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a long black dress that accentuated her figure and some heavy silver jewelry. The mother-daughter combo had a stunning appearance so photographers mainly focused their attention on them. North did let them take some pictures of her as she posed next to her mother.

However, as soon as North sat down in the front row next to Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour , she seemed to get annoyed at the flashbulbs in her face. She wanted the focus to be on the fashion show that she had come to watch. To counter the attention on her, she wrote down 'stop' on her invitation card and aimed it at the cameras.

Kim Kardashian herself loved her daughter's little antic. Kim has shared a gallery of pictures from her outing in Paris with North and her mother Kris Jenner. She stated that she loved that North came with her on these work trips and that she was grateful she was able to create these memories with her mother and daughter. She also referenced North's little action by laughing about it and including a tiny clip at the end of her pictures to show how annoyed North had been.

Advertisement

Everyone loved North's actions and they called her a savage and a queen for speaking her mind. Fans are obsessed with North and her straight-fowardness.