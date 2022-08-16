In An Interview, Anne Heche Said She Was Interested In Having Miley Cyrus Or Kristen Bell Portray Her In A Biopic

Anne Heche discussed which two stars she would like to portray a younger version of her in a biopic seven months before her untimely demise.

"I've certainly given it some thought. In an episode of the podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef," which was taped in January and will be made available on Tuesday, the deceased actress added, " Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell ."

Heche said she thought "those two girls" had the talent to "pull off the humor that I have" and also do credit to "the struggle that I've gone through" in the episode, of which Page Six was given exclusive and sneak peek. The two of them "have a character ability to confront the world in a way that I would like, that I believe as I have and that I would want to be reflected," the author says.

Heche started her lengthy acting career as a youngster in the dual roles of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the serial opera "Another World." She won the 1991 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her performance.

Heche cited Cyrus' own childhood prominence as a result of her dual part in the Disney television series "Hannah Montana" when asked what about the singer resonated with her.

"The fact that she was able to pull it off... She appeared in "Hannah Montana," according to Heche.

Going from Disney too, you know, "Wrecking Ball," she's been allowed to do that, show that, and be as brazen as she has.

For "the way she dances, the style she sings, her vocals, her kindness, [the way] she f-king loves everyone, and her ability to walk out on stage and sing a cappella," the 29-year-old "We Can't Stop" singer was hailed by the woman.

She continued, "That would be how I would picture a genuine artist interacting with the world and having the best time they could ever have." "Miley, that's why. She's an f-king amazing actress, in my opinion.