Mads Mikkelsen Recommends Possibly Reprising His Fantastic Beasts Role Is Johnny Depp

After his most recent judicial verdict, Johnny Depp may very well take on his Fantastic Beasts role again, according to Mads Mikkelsen .

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, released in 2018, Depp, 59, last appeared as the evil Gellert Grindelwald from the Harry Potter series.

However, he left the role in November 2020 due to legal issues with his ex-wife Amber Heard's alleged assault, which he has refused. He sued the newspaper The Sun in the UK for defaming him at the time by labeling him a "wife-beater," but he lost the case.

Depp, who did not specifically name Heard in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence, won his own defamation lawsuit against the 36-year-old actress in Virginia on June 1. She also prevailed in one of her libel legal case claims. Both of them are challenging the decisions.

In the third installment of the franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which was released in theatres. This past April, Mikkelsen, 56, was chosen to replace Jude Law as Grindelwald.

The current court decision, according to Mikkelsen, may have opened the door for Depp to regain the part in a hypothetical prequel.

"Clearly, the situation has changed because he won the lawsuit and court [case], so let's see if he returns. He could. I love Johnny," he said to Deadline. He did a terrific job, in my opinion, and I think he's an amazing actor.

Despite that, I was unable to reproduce it. Because it is so much him, there was no way I could just replicate it. It would be artistically fatal. In order to create a bridge between him and myself, we had to think of something else that was mine.

"It was frightening. His supporters were incredibly nice yet very obstinate. Although I didn't spend a lot of time with them, I could see why their hearts were broken, Mikkelsen continued.