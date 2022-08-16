Prior To Relocating, Adele Claimed That Her Las Vegas Residence Lacked Soul

It wasn't easy for Adele to decide to cancel her eagerly anticipated Las Vegas residency, but she was aware at the time that it was the proper course to take.

Adele spoke up about how tough it was to inform followers that she would be delaying the residency, which was initially scheduled to begin last January at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, in an interview for the cover of ELLE's September issue.

The 34-year-old "Hello" singer told the publication, "There was just no spirit in it." "The stage wasn't set up properly. It lacked connection and felt quite far from my band and me. And perhaps I overdid it by giving it those things in such a regulated setting."

Adele is pleased with herself for realizing it wasn't right, despite feeling that it was "the very worst time" in her career "by far."

"It was quite difficult for the first few months. I felt ashamed, "30-songstress gave an explanation. "But because it was such a daring thing to do, it actually helped me feel more confident in myself. And I doubt many individuals would have taken the actions I did. For sticking up for my artistic requirements, I'm quite proud of myself."

Months after announcing the delay, she is now hinting at what audiences may anticipate from her revamped program, which premieres in November. "I wish to describe my professional journey from its beginning to the present. I won't say too much more about it, but the show improves.

The show develops, "said she. "The music is the focus, and the atmosphere is incredibly nostalgic. It will be absolutely lovely."

Just one day before it was set to begin, Adele canceled the performance in late January. Her team was "up against all that," she said in an emotional video she posted on Instagram, and they were "running out of time."