On Behalf Of Mum Anne Heche's Estate, Homer Laffoon Applied To Increase His Powers As Special Administrator

Homer Laffoon, the eldest son of Anne Heche, has filed a petition with the court requesting increased access to his late mother's property and other valuables.

Page Six has learned that on Friday, Laffoon applied to the court for permission to exercise his powers as special administrator of his mother's estate. This would allow him to take custody of funds and other assets.

The argument made by the 20-year-old was that the powers are essential in advance of the subsequent court proceeding to access tangible private possessions that belong to the estate and are still located in Heche's residence.

Laffoon asserted that the aforesaid personal items must be removed from the flat as soon as possible to prevent the estate from incurring any more fees, expenditures, or probable losses.

Furthermore, he asserted that his mother's estate was worth $400,000 when she passed away. In particular, Laffoon informed the court that he is aware of a variety of checks that were made payable to [Heche] and that these checks need to be discussed, signed, and placed into a bank account in the name of the estate as soon as possible so that the bills are not deemed invalid.

Laffoon claims that by extending his jurisdiction, he could take ownership of all of the natural and personal property that is part of his mother's estate and protect it from being damaged, wasted, or injured. In addition, he would be able to collect all claims, rentals, and other income rightfully due to the estate, file and defend lawsuits, and obtain copies of [the estate's] financial records.

In addition, Laffoon contended that the proposed powers would enable him to manage, perform, and defend the rights and obligations related to the upcoming book, Call Me Anne, that Heche is writing. Additionally, he is requesting a bond of $800,000.