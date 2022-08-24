Heidi Klum Sent Her Daughter Best Wishes For Her College Life

Leni Olumi Klum entered college in New York City on Tuesday, and Heidi Klum gave her good luck wishes at the time.

The "America's Got Talent" judge shared a photo of herself on the runway at the 2003 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show while donning bejeweled white underwear and enormous feather wings.

The caption was written by Klum, 49, and included two crying emojis. She said, "Today is your big move to head off to college." It seems like yesterday that I was four months pregnant when I took this picture of you resting safely in my belly.

"There are moments when I wish I could stay that close to you, but I understand that the time has come for you to spread your wings and fly. So take off, be safe, and flash a bright light.

Leni, 18, also shared a snapshot on her Instagram Story of herself resting in her new bed with a teddy bear wrapped around him, wearing a Los Angeles Kings hockey jersey. She appeared to be wearing a bright yellow hoodie. She titled the image, "My new snuggling friend."

The supermodel recently raved about Leni escaping to the Big Apple for the following four years. However, she hasn't revealed the precise university Leni is attending.

"I [am very] proud. She said earlier this month to Entertainment Tonight, "You know, she has her head screwed on straight. College is currently at the top of the list. She is thrilled about the next phase of her life, even though it isn't modeling.

Heidi noted that she is "sorry" that her daughter is leaving her siblings, Lou, 12, Henry, 16, and Johan, 15, behind. Leni has visited the city frequently while her mother worked on "Project Runway," which is fortunate for her.

"As a result, she is well aware of it because I frequently relocate my family to New York while we are filming. I, therefore, anticipate that she will have a fantastic time, but my heart will be sad," she added.