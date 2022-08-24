Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Had A Passionate Kiss As They Raced Down Lake Como In Italy

Tuesday's boat ride marked the beginning of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 's second honeymoon.

The newlyweds, who exchanged vows for a second time on Saturday, were seen riding on the back of a speed boat as they traveled across Lake Como near Tremezzo. With the exception of the skipper and co-captain, they were largely alone.

Lopez, 53, kept up her white theme while donning an enormous, long-sleeved white dress. A similar white bag and gold accessories helped her complete the look.

On the other hand, Affleck, 50, sported a blue long-sleeved shirt, linen khaki slacks, and white sneakers. Also, he was sporting a gold bracelet. The couple appeared to be having a passionate talk while on the boat, with the singer wrapping her arms around her husband's shoulders.

The newlyweds had a tender kiss after what appeared to be a serious chat, and then the "Batman" actor gave his bride a heartfelt gaze. The couple, who avoided overt PDA, were also seen eating lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como on the same day.

The Oscar winner was seen looking intently at pictures of his bride — who wore three Ralph Lauren outfits on their wedding day — on his phone, according to images acquired by the Daily Mail. Bennifer 2.0 held a three-day event to honor their love over the weekend.

On Friday, they had a rehearsal dinner before tying the knot again the following day in front of friends and family. On Sunday, they had a brunch and barbecue to round off the weekend.

Despite the spectacular all-white party, things didn't go exactly as they had anticipated during the weekend.

Affleck's mother needed medical assistance after falling from a pier at the actor's Georgia mansion on Friday, necessitating a hasty trip to the hospital for the couple. On Saturday, an ambulance was called to take a wedding attendee out of the location quickly.