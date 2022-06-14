Supermodel Heidi Klum shares footage from her daughter's graduation

German supermodel Heidi Klum showed footage from the graduation of her daughter, 18-year-old Lenny . The catwalk star shared videos from the event on social networks.

Heidi Klum shared with subscribers on social networks footage from the official part of the prom of 18-year-old daughter Lenny. In one video posted by the supermodel, her heiress, dressed in a navy blue robe and confederate shirt, is seen receiving her high school diploma and shaking hands with teachers.

In another video, a girl throws a confederate into the sky. "I am very proud of you," the famous mother signed.

Lenny graduated from Pacifica Christian High School in Santa Monica California, USA.

The girl takes her first steps in the modeling business. In December 2020, she posed for the cover of the January issue of German Vogue with her mother, her debut as a model. A year later, she walked the catwalk for the first time at the Der Berliner Salon show as part of Berlin Fashion Week.

In addition to Lenny, born to Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, Heidi Klum has three children from her ex-husband, singer Seal: sons Henry and Johan, and daughter Lou. Since February 2019, the supermodel has been married to musician Tom Kaulitz.

Earlier, It was reported that Heidi and Leni Klum attended the premiere of the film Jurassic World: Domination in Los Angeles.

