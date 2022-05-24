Halsey responds to critics' accusations about her 'unhealthy' appearance. The 'Nightmare' creator had enough critical comments on social media to share a TikTok video to defend herself, just days after she informed fans of her failing health.

Halsey, 27, has reacted strongly to some of the harsh comments about her health. The singer, who recently opened up to her fans about multiple medical diagnoses, shared a video on TikTok on May 18 addressing the critical messages circulating on social media. In the footage, Halsey looked into the distance as some of the comments appeared on the screen.

Halsey played the music video for "I Already Know" by Walworth & Howell. The new parent snapped at the critics in their caption, writing: Halsey's response comes days after she told fans that she had been diagnosed with four different syndromes, including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia, after battling anaphylaxis.

Halsey also previously suffered from bipolar disorder and ADHD. The singer has been very open about her battle with endometriosis, which has affected her fertility and led to three miscarriages. Halsey had to undergo several surgeries due to endometriosis, and at some point, the singer, and performer of the hit "Without Me" did not think that she and her partner could have children at all. Luckily, in 2020, Halsey was able to conceive her first child with her boyfriend, director Alev Aidin. The couple's son Ender Ridley Aidin was born in July 2021.