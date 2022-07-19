Calvin Harris Just Released A New Song Called 'Stay With Me' That Included Three Special Musicians Simultaneously

It includes Justin Timberlake , Halsey , and Pharrell Williams. The performers also played a summertime video with settings reminiscent of the 1980s.

Emil Nava, who also directed Harris' music videos for "Summer," "This Is What You Came For," and "How Deep Is Your Love," directed the "Stay With Me" video.

Williams and Halsey are artists Harris has previously collaborated with: in 2017, Williams contributed to his tune "Feels," and in 2018, he unveiled a remix of Halsey's "Alone." He works along with Timberlake for the very first time.

On August 5th, Calvin Harris' brand-new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will be released, and it includes the song "Stay With Me."

The artist will be making his first studio recording in five years. Along with "Stay With Me," other songs on the tracklist were "Potion," a collaboration with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, and the single "New Money," a collaboration featuring 21 Savage.

Busta Rhimes, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Puth, Tinashe, Normani, Pusha T, Swae Lee, and Duo from the rap group Migos were also featured on the album.

Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake's most recent album, was released in 2018. The singer was reportedly working on tunes in the studio at the start of 2021, but nothing else regarding a potential album has been heard since.

Halsey has been busy lately, despite Timberlake. She released. If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power in 2021, with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross serving as producers. The singer released the track "So Good" in June 2022.

Eight years have passed since Pharrell Williams last recorded a solo album; his most recent effort, "girl," was made public in the summer of 2014. True, he presented the album "No One Ever Really Dies" in 2017 as a member of the nerd ensemble. He released the song "Cash In Cash Out" in 2022, which Tyler, The Creator, and 21 Savage also liked.