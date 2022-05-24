Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio in a sparkly bustier dress attended the premiere in Cannes . Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio came to the premiere of the film "Three Thousand Years of Wishes" in Cannes in a shiny, bustier dress.

41-year-old Alessandra Ambrosio appeared on the red carpet in a glittery Alberta Ferretti bustier dress in a mermaid silhouette. The image of the Brazilian supermodel was complemented by jewelry: a diamond necklace and a ring with a large precious stone. The former Victoria's Secret Angel's hair was curled into a light wave, and her face was bright makeup with "Egyptian" arrows.

In addition to Alessandra Ambrosio, at the premiere of the film "Three Thousand Years of Wishes" in Cannes, actors Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, who played the main roles in the film, Cara Delevingne's sister Poppy, Norwegian model Frida Aasen, and producer Murad Osmann with his wife Natalie were also seen. Alessandra Ambrosio chose a white dress from French designer Stéphane Rolland with a "naked" top and a lush hem for the red carpet on the Cote d'Azur. The 41-year-old supermodel's chest was hidden behind beaded overlays on a sheer mesh top. The image was complemented by gloves above the elbows, as well as earrings and a necklace.

The stylists pulled the former Victoria's Secret angel's hair into an elegant bun with a few front strands, and the makeup artists gave her makeup with arrows. On the eve of Cannes presented the film "Top Gun: Maverick" with Tom Cruise in the title role. The premiere was attended by pregnant supermodel Adriana Lima with boyfriend Andre Lemmers and Princess Diana's nieces, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer.