Game of Thrones ' author talks about the rivalry with 'Lord of the Rings'. 'Game of Thrones' Author Says 'Lord of the Rings' Rivalry Helps Fantasy. George Martin, the author of the series of books that the TV series Game of Thrones was based on, spoke out about the rivalry with The Lord of the Rings. It is reported by The Independent.

The writer admitted that he does not understand why these books and shows are compared but said that such a competition helps the development of the fantasy genre. He noted that he would like to see more such projects on television, as he loves fantasy and science fiction. Martin also added that he considers himself quite competitive.

"If they [the creators of The Lord of the Rings ] win six Emmy awards (and I want to believe they will), then I hope we win seven," he said.

On May 5, a teaser trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel, the fantasy series House of the Dragon, was released. The events of the show take place approximately 200 years before the story shown in Game of Thrones. It is about the "Dance of the Dragons" - a civil war that unfolded due to the struggle between the two branches of the Targaryen house.

In February, the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series based on the universe of the works of the British writer John Tolkien was released. Its premiere is scheduled for September 2.