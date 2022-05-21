Gabrielle Union Is Praising Rochelle Ballantyne

Gabrielle Union is priaisng Rochelle Ballantyne. Check out the latest reports about the lady whom she praised lately.

The SHade Room notes that 'Today’s #WCW has the beauty and the brains. Rochelle Ballantyne is a 26-year-old law student and chess expert, who plans to become the first Black woman chess master in the U.S. As if studying law wasn’t enough of a challenge, Rochelle’s new goal with the game of chess has become inspirational to girls everywhere.'

TSR also said: 'Over the past 10 years, Rochelle has been trying to attain a rating of 2200 and has another opportunity to do so in about 4 months. What once was just a friendly competition between her and her grandmother, quickly grew into a personal love for the game and hopes to inspire other young Black girls. Her dedication to the game despite the challenges within an industry that lacks diversity is admirable and shows how you can do anything you want as long as you set your mind to it.'

Someone commented: 'Yay Rochelle! I remember coming home to you training with my dad in the living room.'

Another follower said: 'We love Rochelle! Did you know she has a GoFundMe to continue chasing her dream? You can visit GoFundMe and search "Make Rochelle the FIRST Black Woman Chess Master" to read her story.'

Gabrielle Union celebrated Mother's Day. Check out the sweet post that she shared on her social media account.

'Happy Mother’s Day!!!! The best parenting advice I’ve been given is to understand that no two journeys are the same, so try to do what’s best for YOU and err on the side of love and compassion cuz we’re all just fumbling our way thru the best way we know how. Don’t judge and certainly don’t think that your way is the ONLY way. Be open to learning and evolving while embracing accountability. For all the Moms, Stepmoms, Bonus Moms, Aunties, Neighborhood Hero’s, Grandmas and all other caregivers who do this glorious job, CHEERS TO YOU!!!! Also, clearly I don’t know that ducks much prefer uptempo Luther,' Gabrielle Union.

Fans sent her lots of love.