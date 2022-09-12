Following A Terrifying Set Injury, Norman Reedus Of The Walking Dead Believed He Was Going To Accept Death

The Walking Dead 's Norman Reedus is speaking out about a terrible injury he sustained while filming the show's final season. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly regarding the final season, the 53-year-old actor who has portrayed Daryl Dixon on the AMC series for its entire 11-season run said that the concussion he sustained while filming the season finale in March was actually very serious.

Oh my god, that was awful. For me personally, the entire experience was horrifying. He claimed, "I felt I was going to die. It was a grave matter. It spooked me. I've taken a million blows to the head and face. I have broken car windows before, but that one particularly bothered me.

I saw a neurosurgeon. I experienced various s—-. I didn't pass the light test. Just in case, I had a security officer waiting in the driveway. I was moving around the rooms while clinging to the walls. It was crazy, Reedus said.

According to his representative, Reedus is doing well after suffering a concussion and will soon be able to go back to work. According to an AMC representative, the injury will delay the series' conclusion by a few days.

We've been filming for nearly a year for Atlanta, and now we're having to delay some of the filmings because I'm in bed, Reedus admitted to EW.

People are asking, "Are we gonna go a week over," and I feel guilty for not being at work. Are we going to go in two weeks? I was bothered by that.

The host of Ride with Norman Reedus revealed that he already suffers from headaches as a result of a 2013 accident in Berlin in which an 18-wheeler slammed into his car, and he was thrown out the windshield. He said that because he had to get a metal eye socket. As a result, light sometimes has strange effects on me.