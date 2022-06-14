First Reviews of 'Jurassic World: Domination'

Of course, many of us were waiting for the continuation of the iconic " Jurassic World ," but it's a pity that it did not live up to expectations.

The first reviews of the final film of the famous trilogy have already appeared, and not all critics met it with an enthusiastic assessment. It's hard to disagree that Chris Pratt , Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum have returned to the big screen for the opportunity to give fans a final dose of nostalgia and boundless flight of fancy.

However, even the memory of past premieres could not change the awareness of the shortcomings of the new part.

At this stage, Jurassic World: Dominance has received the worst Rotten Tomatoes rating in the entire history of the franchise, scoring just 38% with 141 written reviews.

The opinions of critics who watched the film were divided, but most of them negatively assessed the final part of the plot. Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment could barely hide his frustration with his Twitter audience:

“I take no joy in reporting that Jurassic World: Domination is a massive disappointment. While the movie has some incredible dinosaur scenes, and it's nice to see the original cast back on the big screen, the new installment didn't live up to the expectations of the previous films," he wrote.

Fellow film critic Courtney Howards also expressed his portion of the negative, stating that it was "the worst film in the franchise.

"But while the main focus was on the negative aspects of the film, many still haven't lost sight of the good. For example, Fandango's Eric Davies was the main rescuer of the project, as he called the film his favorite of the Jurassic trilogy.

He praised Goldblum for his comeback and " inventive writing " that keeps viewers on their toes at all times.