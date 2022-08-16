Bryce Dallas Howard Claims That She Made Much Less Money For The Jurassic World Movies Than Chris Pratt

According to Bryce Dallas Howard, the salary gap between her and Chris Pratt in the Jurassic World films was significantly more than originally thought.

Howard, 41, claimed in a statement released on Monday that she earned "so much less than the headlines even suggested, so much less" than Pratt, 43, her coworker on the trilogy. Pratt received a $2 million raise for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, according to a 2018 report from Variety. According to that article, he received $10 million while Howard received $8 million.

"I was at a big disadvantage when I tried to negotiate for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world," Howard also Said. And, regrettably, you have to commit to three movies; hence, your contracts are finalized.

She remained mum regarding the precise amount she received for the three successful Jurassic World movies. When PEOPLE asked a representative from Universal Pictures for a remark, they did not respond right away.

Howard stated that after speaking with Guardians of the Galaxy actor Pratt about the salary gap, he asked the two be compensated fairly for any arrangements that were not specifically covered by the previously signed contracts, such as licensing agreements.

What I will say is that Chris and I had talked about the pay difference, and whenever he saw a chance to negotiate something, like a game or a ride, that hadn't already been agreed upon, he would literally tell me:

You don't even need to do something, you guys. I'll conduct all of the negotiations. You don't need to worry about this, Bryce; we're going to get paid equally, she added.

Howard continued, "I adore him so much for doing it. I genuinely believe it because I have received higher compensation for work of that nature than I ever have for a film.