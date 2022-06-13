Erica Mena's Latest Photos Of Her Baby Girl Are Something Else

Erica Mena shared some new pics featuring her baby girl and fans cannit get enough of her. Check out her post below.

'A little me. A Better Me HER ♥️ @fashionnova #FashionNovaPartner,' Erica said.

Someone said: 'Awe I love this !!! I got a pic of me arguing with Chi in this set,' and a commenter posted this: '@iamerica_mena she is beautiful I’m so proud of who you’ve become from seeing you on love & hip hop you’ve blossomed many blessings to you and your babies.'

A follower said: 'She is looking just like you omg she’s beautiful,' and a commenter posted this message: 'Yes it's definitely the smile for me.. Magee. Growing up so fast.'

Someone else said: 'Omg she’s too stinking cute!'

Back in April, Safaree revealed the best place of success to his fans and followers. Check out the message that he shared on his social media account.

Someone else said: 'OH-KAY! Y’all #Safaree coming through with a lil message and serving BAWDY! Is he your summer body goals??' and a commenter psoted this: 'His head doesn’t match his body lmfao.'

Safaree and Erica Mena are no longer together and more fans believed that they will end up getting back on track, but it seems that things were not meant to be.

Not too long ago, we revealed that Erica Mena has fans cheering for her when she announced the official divorce from Safaree . Check out the video in which she is yelling she is a free woman.

Advertisement

The Shade Room notes that it looks like it is officially a done deal when it comes to #EricaMena and #Safaree’s marriage. Recently Erica was out in Tampa and she announced to the crowd that she is officially divorced as she celebrated this new chapter in her life.