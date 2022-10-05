Ava Phillippe is often compared to her famous actress mother, Reese Witherspoon, but the pair do not find any similarities between them. She and I don't notice [the likeness] so much; the actress stated on Tuesday's Today after Jenna Bush Hager compared the two women to twins.

The Legally Blonde actress and her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, have two children together: Ava, 23, and Deacon, 18. In addition, she and her husband, Jim Toth, have a son, Tennessee, who is ten years old.

The working mother of two children of vastly different ages discussed her parenting challenges.

The Oscar-winning actor explained to Hoda Kotb and Bush Hagger that you "create a new bond." When they're tiny, you have a lot of physical work ahead of you in terms of handling them. Further encouragement is offered afterward. And advice, rather than being told what to do when they're a little older.

Later, she elaborated, however, investing in developing healthy adult bonds with your kids is also essential. And allow them the dignity and freedom to grow into the people God created them to be.

Throughout her children's lives, Witherspoon has always supported them, from Deacon's first big acting gig to Ava's coming out as gay. The actress's only child recently answered a fan Q&A about her dating life by saying she is open to everyone.

Who do you prefer: boys or girls? When questioned by a fan, "Who are you attracted to?" she said, "People! (Gender is anything)."

Dater Owen Mahoney has been Witherspoon's mini-college me's boyfriend since at least 2019. Even Nevertheless, homophobic trolls continued to harass Phillippe online because of her sexual orientation.

Less than a week after making the decision, she posted on Instagram to remind people that she would be blocking profiles that left discriminatory or abusive comments on her postings.