Kourtney Kardashian Discusses Her Love With Her Kid And Reveals How She And Travis Barker Came To Be Together

During an interview for Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Lemme founder said that she and her 10-year-old daughter Penelope have been sharing a bed for years.

The mother of three children says her youngest daughter "has slept with me each day since she was born" and "very much does," except when she has a friend sleep over or she goes to sleep at Travis's or Auntie Koko's or Auntie Kiki's.

Kourtney has a daughter, Penelope, and two kids, Reign, 7, and Mason, 12, with ex-husband Scott Disick. Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler are doting fathers to their children, Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18. Moakler's daughter from her former relationship with Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana, is now 23 years old, and he plays a fatherly role in her life.

Kourtney also discusses the stage of life she and Travis are in, where they are learning how to integrate their families. Our team is working to put those plans into action. On Sundays, the kids and I have dinner at his place as a family.

Kourtney promises that they'll all move into one big house together when they're all ready.

She says that she and her husband have always considered it essential for their children to feel at home in their own houses. They have their bedrooms, and we're only a short walk away. So, we're saying things like, "What a fantastic moment!" since this is a unique circumstance.