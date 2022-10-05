Brad Pitt And Recently Single Emily Ratajkowski Are Having A Good Time

Industry insiders say Brad Pitt is enjoying his time with model/actress Emily Ratajkowski, as reported in the latest edition of PEOPLE.

According to a previous story by PEOPLE, the 58-year-old Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor and the 31-year-old Ratajkowski have been spending time together as of late. Multiple sources are now shedding light on the rumored relationship.

After separating from her spouse of four years, Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McLard, in July, a source close to Ratajkowski said the author of My Body is not looking to rush into a meaningful romance. In September, she submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage.

According to our informant, the breakup was excruciating for her. It was shocking and upsetting to find out. That's why her fling with Pitt, whom she met through common acquaintances, is so satisfying at the moment. Right now is the opportune moment. The continuation of the source states that "there is nothing like Brad Pitt to cheer you up." Therefore, she has an interest in knowing him better.

This is a two-way street. A film industry insider claims that Ratajkowski exudes the kind of energy that Brad finds attractive. She is intelligent and eloquent. According to the insider, she shares Pitt's appreciation for the arts.

In September of this year, Pitt recently unveiled his first collection of sculptures in a group show in Finland. In 2021, Ratajkowski made $175,000 through the sale of a photograph of herself at auction house Christie's.

According to a reliable source at Pitt, whenever these two get together, they manage to have a fantastic time despite their extensive topics of conversation. There's chemistry, but nothing substantial has happened between them yet. They've gone on a few dates and always make sure to keep in touch with each other in between.

Industry insiders say that Pitt, like Ratajkowski (with whom she shares 19-month-old son Sebastian), isn't searching for a long-term steady relationship. With his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, now 47, Pitt has six children: Maddox, 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14; all of whom he adopted.