Ten-Year-Old Tennessee's Birthday Party Honored By Mom Reese Witherspoon

On the occasion of her son Tennessee James's tenth birthday, Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to him by honoring her late spouse Jim Toth, with whom she shares Tennessee James. With a touching message on her Instagram account, the Legally Blonde actress, who is 46 years old, paid tribute to her son.

Tennessee was photographed wearing huge black eyeglasses and a blue polo shirt featuring a starry background. Reese Witherspoon posted the photo on her Instagram account, along with a nice caption.

Tennessee, you are one special young man, and I wish you a happy 10th birthday! Your insatiable hunger for knowledge and boundless vitality never fails to make me grin. To have you as my child is one of life's greatest blessings. I adore you, buddy! Tenn turns 10! The actress wrote this.

She also attached a touching photo of the two of them on a beach, in which she is shown embracing her kid from behind while resting her chin on top of his head. Wishing my adorable son a happy birthday! Additionally, she stated.

The star of "The Morning Show" made a message on Instagram earlier this month in honor of her daughter Ava's 23rd birthday, in which she paid respect to her daughter.

Witherspoon, who shares Ava as well as son Deacon, 18, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, uploaded a gorgeous shot of the look-alike mother and daughter combination smiling in front of a beach sunset. Ava, you're the best, and I hope you have a wonderful birthday!

According to Witherspoon's letter to her friend, "every day that I get to see you become the most incredible lady is such a privilege." Every day, I find new motivation in your enormous heart, selfless character, and boundless inventiveness. I adore you so much.

In addition, the actress posted a cute throwback snapshot of Ava on her Instagram Story. The photo was taken more recently when Witherspoon and her daughter went together for dinner and drinks.