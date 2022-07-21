Elon Musk Begging Ex-Girlfriend Natasha Bassett To Come Back To Him After Their Breakup

Elon Musk is probably one of the biggest billionaires in the world. He's one of the few people who have gained such success in a small period. With his fortune, he's become extremely well known in the world and has gained a massive following.

However, even the richest people just want to find love. According to a report, Elon Musk has been pleading with his ex-girlfriend Natasha Bassett to come back to him. For the past week, Elon has been observed in Mykonos where he is surrounded by beautiful women wherever he goes.

Before he had gone on vacation, his ex-girlfriend Natasha Bassett had broken up with him to focus on her acting career that had gone up since her role in the new movie "Elvis". However, it seems that Elon has not taken the breakup well and that he is repeatedly asking Natasha Bassett to come back to him because he wants to be with her.

There have also been some pictures of Elon on a yacht, partying. In the pictures, Elon can be seen laughing with several beautiful women in the water. The pictures also showed Elon shirtless while surrounded by more beautiful women on a friend's yacht. These pictures were allegedly posted to make Natasha jealous however this did not happen. One of the reasons Natasha chose to end the relationship was because of Elon's general behavior towards certain things. Although Elon had tried to make her jealous, she had only become more sure that she had made the right decision.

The split between Elon and Natasha had come after it had been revealed that he had secretly fathered some twins with the Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Although this had nothing to do with why Natasha split up with him, Natasha did admit to being completely done with the relationship.

Advertisement

The news of Natasha and Elon was a big one and it was even bigger to see Elon Musk begging someone to come back. The whole situation has been made very messy and Elon Musk has been ridiculed for his actions. However, some fans do feel bad for him.