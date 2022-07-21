David Casavant Is Suing Kanye West Once More And Wants $7 Million From Him

The rapper's life is certainly not the best band, unlike Kim Kardashian, who is living it up, producing new lines of lingerie and beauty items and spending quality time with her new partner Pete Davidson.

Collector David Casavant recently filed a lawsuit against him. In 2020, he said the musician had borrowed 49 pieces of apparel but only returned 13 of them.

The stylist requested $195,000 to replace lost wardrobe items and $221,000 to cover unpaid rent. In addition, Kanye is currently in court again. Phantom Labs, the company he worked for from June 2021 to March 2022, is suing him for more than $7 million.

The Sunday services, the Donda audition events, and the Free Larry Hoover performance in Los Angeles were all staged by this production group. Additionally, they created a set for Coachella-2022, which was ultimately postponed.

The company's attorney claims that initially, Kanye and his staff complied with the deal in terms of payment. Still, at some point, the payments ceased to arrive, and the musician amassed a staggering debt of $ 7.1 million.

Initially, West had committed to paying Phantom Labs his $9 million Coachella 2022 fee. However, Ye canceled the performance a few weeks before the event, and the organizers later learned that the artist would not make any payments. So they decided to sue him.

The lawsuit asserts, On the contrary, it is believed that since acquiring this data, the plaintiffs and their reps have attempted to bypass Phantom and pay directly some of the merchants and vendors that Phantom employs that the defendants would like to engage with in the future.

