During This Time Of Mental Breakdown, Kanye West Will Need To Open An Account With A New Financial Institution

As a result of his anti-Semitic remarks, JP Morgan Chase is the latest company to fire Kanye West. On Wednesday, Candace Owens reported on Twitter that the bank had sent him a notice of dismissal for no stated cause.

I was informed that there was no formal explanation cited, but this letter was delivered to indicate that he has until late November to search for a new bank for the Yeezy enterprise, the controversial conservative figure said in a tweet that included a photo of the document.

It said in the letter, In a letter to you To corroborate our recent conversation with [redacted name], we are writing to let you know that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to terminate its banking relationship with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated organizations.

His bank gave the 45-year-old musician known as Heartless until November to establish a new company to hold his multibillion-dollar brand. The development follows a string of other companies cutting ties with the rapper as a result of his negative comments about their products on social media.

West has made multiple anti-Semitic statements, prompting the closure of his social media accounts. According to Variety, in a tweet that has since been deleted, West remarked that the Jewish people had "toyed with him" and that he could not be anti-Semitic.

Podcaster Van Lathan stated he wasn't surprised by his words because he'd heard him say similar things before, despite widespread outrage at his remarks from celebrities and ordinary people around the world.

Just hearing anti-Semitic language like that was shocking to me. And I knew that was in him because when he came to TMZ, he said those things, and they edited it out of the interview he claimed of Ye's infamous 2018 interview with the website.