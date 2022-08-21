During Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Second Marriage Ceremony, Jennifer Lopez Chose A Stylish, Flowing White Gown With A Long Veil

Jennifer Lopez found Ben Affleck so appealing that she wed him twice. One month after their low-key Las Vegas wedding, the "Gigli" actors hosted a spectacular ceremony for extended family and friends on August 20 at Affleck's Georgia home.

The bride wore an exquisite dress with short sleeves, a cut-out back, and a figure-hugging silhouette that flowed into a lengthy, ruffled train.

She also wore a massive 20-foot veil, which all five of their kids—twins Lopez's Max and Emme, who are 14 years old, as well as Affleck's Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10,—helped carry on a pathway leading inside the Riceboro, Georgia, "plantation-style" mansion after the ceremony.

Before the big day, Page Six earlier claimed that Lopez would be wearing a specially made Ralph Lauren gown.

If J. Lo did choose the American label, her decision is appropriate given that she wore Ralph Lauren to the 2021 Met Gala not long after reigniting her romance with Affleck. The 53-year-old "Hustlers" actress did not bring her boyfriend on the red carpet, but they later reunited at the party and engaged in lots of PDA.

All-white attire was worn by the A-list attendees, including Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and officiant Jay Shetty, to match the flashy floral arrangements and elaborate decorations. They were also treated to a fireworks show and live music at the boisterous party.

The groom replicated her outfit from their Las Vegas wedding last month by donning a white tuxedo jacket and black pants.

Lopez has already donned two gowns to officially wed the 50-year-old "Argo" actor, including a simple white Alexander McQueen halter dress that the actress claimed to have "kept for so many years" and a more conventional but nonetheless glam all-lace Zuhair Murad gown.

The couple's three-day "intimate celebration for family and friends" began on Friday with a rehearsal dinner and will conclude on Sunday with a barbeque picnic. On Friday, though, Affleck's mother had to be rushed to the hospital due to a cut on her thigh.