Larsa Pippen Admits She Finds Dating 'Hard' Since She Always Compares Potential Partners To Her Ex Scottie

The Real Housewives of Miami actress said that none of her relationships had produced partners who could compare to her ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

Larsa, 48, updated listeners on her dating life and her relationship with her ex during a segment on Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast.

I feel like I am mentally in a place where, like, I was married to a wonderful, cute, incredibly successful person who gave me four beautiful kids," she said. So, where in the world are you going to find a guy who can say, check a few of those boxes? It doesn't have to be all of them. Said she, "It's not too easy. To be honest with you, I believed it would be simpler."

Larsa and Scottie, now 56, wed for the first time in 1997. Three years after filing for separation, they finally divorced in December. The former couple has four kids together: son Scotty Jr., 21, daughter Sophia, 14, and sons Preston, 20, and Justin, 17. Larsa acknowledged that in the future, she could have to compromise on her principles.

"After I began dating, I thought, "I'm going to have to accept the fact that I'm not going to get it all." I ran quite well. I had a wonderful connection. You should know that I had a 23-year marriage."

While Larsa praises her previous union with Gorga, 43, she hasn't always been entirely supportive of Scotti. Larsa claimed Scottie acts as "The Punisher" when they disagree during an RHOM episode from February.

According to her, Scottie allegedly told Larsa that she would have to move Sophia to Los Angeles without her will when a dispute occurred regarding their house. Larsa admitted, "I was traumatized. "He punishes me if he doesn't get his way. Like The Punisher, he is."

In two audio recordings that Larsa made before their divorce filing in 2016, Larsa contacted 911 to report Scottie as being "aggressive." At the time, Roberta G. Stanley, Scottie's attorney, provided people with an explanation of the tapes.