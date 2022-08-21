At A NJ Horror Film Convention, Actor Gary Busey Was Accused Of Sexual Offences

According to authorities, actor Gary Busey was accused of sex offenses and harassment during a "Monster-Mania" event in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

According to the Cherry Hill Police Department, Busey, 78, of Malibu, California, was charged with "sexual offenses" as a result of events that happened during the annual convention.

Police claimed they responded to an allegation of a sex offense at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, where the horror film conference was held from August 12 to 14.

Busey was accused of two charges of criminal sexual contact, one case of unlawful sexual contact attempt, and one count of harassment on Friday.

Lt. Robert Scheunemann of the Cherry Hill Police Department stated, "It was about interaction. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, who claimed he reportedly molested two persons and that police had gotten numerous complaints about his behavior, "it was about groping."

At the event, fans shared pictures of Busey on social media, with one remarking on Instagram. "He complimented me, which made me blush. Good person!

We are VERY happy to welcome GARY BUSEY back to MONSTER-MANIA CON after a very long absence, according to the website Convention Scene, which reported his appearance at the semi-annual event. MONSTER-MANIA CON 50 will take place the weekend of AUGUST 12–14 in CHERRY HILL, NJ, and GARY BUSEY will be there!

According to the website, among other performances, Busey was most known for his portrayal of Uncle Red in the 1985 film adaptation of Stephen King's werewolf novel "Silver Bullet."

After an almost deadly motorbike accident in 1988, Busey, who was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Buddy Holly in the 1978 film "The Buddy Holly Story," suffered brain damage. Busey's representatives did not promptly respond to calls for remarks. Bail and any following court dates were not immediately known.

Police advised anyone with knowledge to contact the agency as the investigation was still underway.