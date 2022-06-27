Diddy Is Praising Cassie For Helping Him Along The Way

Diddy is showing love to Cassie for holding him down along the way. Check out the message that The Shade Room shared on social media.

During #Diddy’s acceptance speech, he thanked his ex, #Cassie, for holding him down! (@gettyimages) (:@bet) #BETAwards

Someone said: 'Wow first time I heard him give Cassie her flowers ..bro love,' and a commenter posted this: ' Diddy the ex that misses you when they see you happy and doing good without them and wants to ruin that.. Cassie is happy and thriving sir leave her alone !!'

One otheer follower said: 'Giving very much weird let her be happy with her family,' and a commenter said: 'She typing an explanation in her notepad as we speak .'

Someone else said: 'Not with caresha with the sign in the stands lol,' and a follower posted this: 'I dont know what he was doing in the speech but it was definitely all over the place.'

Diddy has recently explained what he likes about Yung Miami. Check out the post that has been shared by The Shade Room below.

'Earlier today, #YungMiami dropped the first episode to her podcast, and she put us all in her business with #Diddy. While the two were open and honest, check out a couple more things they discussed,' The Shade Room posted.

Someone said: 'idc what y’all say, i love dem together! she is def living her raps! i’m fuckin with it.'

A follower said: 'And she got a damn sign Me personally I would never let my nigga that I go with REAL BAD thank his ex.'

Cassie was before Miami’s time.. I don’t see anything wrong with it. He was being real. Giving her, her credit.

Diddy is living his best life these days.