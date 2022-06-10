Diddy Likes This Quality About Yung Miami

Diddy has recently explained what he likes about Yung Miami. Check out the post that has been shared by The Shade Room below.

'Earlier today, #YungMiami dropped the first episode to her podcast, and she put us all in her business with #Diddy. While the two were open and honest, check out a couple more things they discussed,' The Shade Room posted.

Diddy marked an important victory these days. Check out the latest reports revealed by The Shade Room below.

TSR notes that 'years after his iconic fashion brand found itself in the hands of someone else, #Diddy is now bringing #SeanJohn back home and is set to pay millions to do so. According to new reports, Diddy recently won a bidding war to buy back his fashion brand Sean John—for a reported $7.5 million.'

'@Billboard reports, Diddy got some very good news courtesy of the Manhattan federal bankruptcy court, as he has now officially won the bidding war to buy back his legendary fashion brand Sean John from the previous owner Global Brands Group, that is now bankrupt. Diddy (through his company SLC Fashion LLC) is set to once again be the sole owner of Sean John by purchasing it for $7.5 million after coming out on top over other bidders,' TSR said.