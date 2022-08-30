Demi Lovato Claims That She Has Stopped Making Documentaries

In an interview with Alternative Press, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, who prefers she/they pronouns, stated that she has no further plans to produce movies in her life.

The 30-year-old admitted to the source, "Personally, I'm extremely sick of watching myself, and I believe that others are definitely too." If not, they can still see my music videos.

Lovato has produced three distinct documentaries over the past ten years that detail her battles with addiction and how they have affected her career.

I regret not delaying till I had more of my s-t worked out because it is now set in stone. She said to the outlet, "The only thing that works for me is sobriety."

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, her latest documentary series, described the singer's dangerous drug overdose in 2018. After the incident, Lovato declared herself to be California Sober, indicating that she continued to consume alcohol and marijuana in moderation.

But a year after, the rock star entirely stopped using drugs and entered rehab. Even yet, she still wants to continue telling her tale to followers despite her distaste for documentaries. She simply intends to wait until she knows what she wants.

She stated to the publication, "My story isn't finished, so by the time I've completed the book, I desire to be able to say, 'OK, this is me grown up.

"Holy Fvck," Lovato's eighth studio album, was just released, and she claimed it really captures who she is.

I want my music to convey that I'm starting a new chapter in my life. Regarding returning to her rock 'n' roll roots, Lovato stated.

She encountered her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama when she was 17, and he was 29, and in one of the songs, "29," she criticizes their affair.

On a "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Camp Rock" star said, "I think sometimes the audience needs the truth, and that's why I chose to release... this track."