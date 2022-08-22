With Her New Lover Jute$, Demi Lovato Celebrates Her 30th Birthday

On August 20, the singer turned 30. To mark the milestone, she was joined by her new lover, musician Jute$. The couple was seen holding hands over the weekend at Santa Monica, California's Giorgio Baldi, a popular hangout for celebrities.

In a tiny red dress, black leather jacket, fishnet stockings, and black shoes, Lovato made a statement. While her boyfriend wore a sleeveless spiked sweater and a bucket hat, the birthday lady finished her ensemble with dark sunglasses and a handbag in the same color.

Jute$ (real name: Jordan Lutes) posted many pictures of the couple cuddling up earlier on Saturday as a lovely homage to the "Camp Rock" alum. "Happy birthday, little one. I'm the luckiest schmuck in the world because I get to call you mine, and you're a 30-year-old minx," he said.

Because ur smile literally heals my depression, making u smile has become my current addiction (there's a song lyric in there somewhere). I'm incredibly proud of you for not just enduring what you've gone through but also for triumphing and evolving into your healthiest, happiest, and sweetest self. And you alone, sweetie. Lovato was described as more than just her "music," "singing," or "beautiful face" by the speaker.

"Ur everything," said Jute$. I'm just here to help you and crack dumb jokes as necessary. "I adore you," Jute$ wrote at the end of the lengthy caption. How are you today, @ddlovato? The singer of "Sorry Not Sorry" reposted the article on her Instagram Story with the caption, "I love YOU. Thank you, darling."

The adorable social media images were published only a few days after the couple dined out in public for their first time as a couple on Tuesday at New York hotspot LAVO.

Page Six was informed by a source that the couple "kept to water only" and held hands as they exited the restaurant. "They were hugging and blowing kisses during their lunch," the report states.