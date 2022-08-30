'The Son' Trailer Shows Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern & Vanessa Kirby's Complicated Family

The drama, starring Jackman and Laura Dern, will premiere on September 7 at the Venice International Film Festival, according to a clip posted by Sony Classics on Tuesday. "I'm honored to share #TheSon," wrote Jackman in a post on Instagram alongside the video.

In the 2021 sequel to Florian Zeller's The Father, Hugh Jackman plays Peter, a father who is struggling with his past as his problematic adolescent son Nicholas (Zen McGrath) moves in two years after their divorce from his ex-wife Kate (Dern).

You can't just show up here without warning; Peter yells as the trailer opens and he steps out. The issue, what is it? Have any events occurred?" Kate answers, "Yes.

Peter has a hard time juggling his life with Beth (Vanessa Kirby), their infant, and his friendship with Nicholas. Peter informs his father, "Nicholas has decided to live with me, and he's recovering, but he's a little frail" (Anthony Hopkins). Is that the reason you visited me? Are you attributing the events to me? Father responds.

After collaborating on The Father, Hopkins and Zeller are reunited in the movie. Hopkins received the Best Actor Oscar for his work in the movie, and Zeller received the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

End of the video, Kate explains that she is still adjusting to the changing dynamics in her family "Our family was filled with so much happiness back then. I truly feel defeated."

When Pete accepts a new position in Washington and attempts to move on, the family turmoil intensifies. "I'm allowed to start over in my life. This is my life, "He claims.

When The Son hits theatres later this year, viewers may have plenty to look forward to in terms of a possibly heartbreaking movie.

November 11 sees a limited release of The Son. The movie will then debut in a small number of cinemas on November 11 before being released in more locations.