Demi Lovato, Who Is About To Launch Their Eighth New Album, Has Been Actually Dating A New Person

According to a source familiar with the singer-songwriter of "Sorry Not Sorry," Lovato is happily dating a musician. The source describes the connection as "very pleasant and robust." He is a really nice guy.

29-year-old Lovato is working diligently to prepare for the August 19 launch of their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, which includes the singles "Skin of My Teeth" and "Substance."

When questioned if it was strange to recall specific times and emotions now that the song had been out, Lovato responded that it was just a "step in the process."

"Sometimes, when I make songs, my thinking has completely changed by the time I publish them. Whether or if that is the case, at some point, those were real lyrics that came from my heart and the place I was at the time, "they claimed.

"I never forget about the past or how I felt then. Yep, this is what I've been through; I just wear my lyrics like a badge of honor."

Lovato, however, truly discovered how to feel comfortable alone throughout the epidemic, and as a result, she has discovered more about herself.

"I wasn't by myself when COVID first started. I didn't want to be alone in that position, but I eventually really accepted it. I feel like I've learned more about myself ever since I've been alone," they remarked.

I've grown more at ease with who I am as a person, said Lovato. I just wanted some alone time because I feel like I've been chatting to, hooking up with, or in relationships with people my entire life well, maybe not my entire life ever since I started dating.

Lovato disclosed her pansexuality to her followers on a podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience in March 2021.

She admitted to the presenter, "I was really closeted off, which is part of the reason why I am so flexible now. "The LGBTQIA+ community has been referred to as the "alphabet mafia" by someone. I'm happy to be a member of the alphabet mafia."