Chrissy Teigen in a lace silk top and short shorts. In stunning new photos, Chrissy Teigen showed off her long legs wearing a silk lace top and very short high-waisted shorts. Chrissy Teigen can pull off just about any look, and it will always be successful and appropriate, as she showed off in her latest Instagram pics. The 36-year-old wore a head-to-toe black ensemble with a deep lace silk top and high-rise shorts.

Chrissy posted two photos of herself with the caption: "The long coat and trousers will not be lost." For the occasion, Chrissy wore a plunging V-neck lace silk tank top tucked into skinny, high-waisted, super-short shorts. Underneath the shorts, Chrissy wore a pair of sheer polka dot stockings and completed her look with a long black pea coat, and black satin platform pumps with pearl ankle straps.

As for her glamorous look, Chrissy's light brown highlighted hair was done by Irinel de Leon, who styled Chrissy's hair into a messy updo, leaving a few wavy strands on the side. Her makeup, done by Kristin Stadden, consisted of dark black sultry smokey eyes with thick eyeliner and glossy nude lipstick.

Chrissy has been wearing a lot of sexy outfits lately, and aside from that outfit, she was on the Ellen Show when she wore a fitted lavender Retrofete Kyma dress with beading and a short hem, styled with purple Paris Texas PVC sandals and leather sandals.

Another one of our favorite glimpses was her custom Juliet Kaiser pink ballet dress with chunky tutu, adorned with Giuseppe Zanotti pink leather platform sandals. One look that Chrissy loves without a doubt is short shorts, and most recently, she wore high-waisted denim shorts with feather trim that were very short on the sides of her legs.