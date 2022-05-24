Anne Hathaway showed infinitely long legs at a photocall in Cannes . On May 20, the premiere of Armageddon Time, a drama by American director James Gray based on his childhood memories, took place in Cannes. One of the key roles in the tape was played by actress Anne Hathaway, who today answered questions from journalists at a photocall.

For the event, the actress and her stylist Elin Walsh chose a provocative mini dress with a patent-leather bodice and rhinestone-embroidered skirt, which was complemented by cat-eye glasses and metallic high-heeled sandals.

The final touch of a sophisticated outfit in the spirit of Brigitte Bardot (even the hairstyle referred to the image of a French actress!) was the decorations of the House of Bulgari.

In a previous post, “There is no harder job than trying to look beautiful from eight in the morning until midnight,” said Brigitte Bardot. And she succeeded in this work. On the birthday of the great French actress and animal rights activist. “A woman should be beautiful or seem so,” said Brigitte Bardot. As a child, the future femme fatale was teased because of glasses from strabismus and a plate on her teeth.

Then her mother gave her to the ballet to instill her love for her body and self-esteem. The plan worked, Brigitte believed in her charm and success, and at the age of 15, she began her modeling career. Then she met her first husband, director Vadim Roger, who recalled that it was self-confidence that attracted him to the chosen one. “Most of all, I was struck by Brigitte her becoming. Thin waist. Regal head position. And the manner of looking, ”he shared.