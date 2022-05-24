The former first lady of France, Carla Bruni , in a shimmering combination, appeared at Cannes . 54-year-old top model and wife of ex-president of France Nicolas Sarkozy Carla Bruni came to the premiere of the film "Triangle of Sorrow" in Cannes.

Carla Bruni chose a lingerie-inspired dress from the French fashion house, Celine, to walk the red carpet on the Cote d'Azur. The shimmering combination was complemented by the former first lady of France with jewelry: a necklace, a bracelet, and a ring with precious stones.

She emphasized her age-defying shapes with the enchanting touch of make-up, including the Smoky Eye Palette, when she posed for a series of poses on the red carpet. The 54-year-old top model's hair was loose, and her face was made up with emphasis on the eyes.

The film was presented by director Ruben Östlund, producer Philipp Bober, leading actors Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean Creek, Zlatko Buric, Arvin Kananyan, and Sunny Melles, Henrik Dorsin, Vicky Berlin, Dolly De Leon, and Ralph Shiha. The premieres were also attended by top Polish model Anja Rubik, socialite Victoria Hervey, actress Larsen Thompson, and other stars.

After Cannes was completely canceled in 2020 and held under strict health protocol in 2021, the red carpet returned to all its glamor for the opening ceremony on Tuesday night. The film that was chosen to open the festival was Final Cut, a comic love letter for filmmaking, and behind the award-winning, The Artist was Z-listed zombie film by the team.

A series of TikTok stars is set to sponsor the award for short films this year after organizers tried to refresh their image by partnering with a video streaming platform.

Earlier, It was reported that the Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio in a brilliant bustier dress, attended the premiere of the film "Three Thousand Years of Wishes" in Cannes.