Bella Hadid flirts with fans in new vacation photos

The model showed off her natural beauty and stunning tan.

Bella Hadid has published a series of fresh photos from a holiday in the south of France.

Fans are delighted with the romantic shots and the alluring smile of the star. Bella appeared before the camera without an ounce of makeup and with perfect styling, relaxing and posing on the balcony of the room in a white, beaded sundress. T

he elegant image of the top model was complemented by gold bracelets, lifting her dark hair up.

Previously, Hadid shared joint pictures with her 33-year-old boyfriend, Mark Kalman. The beauty was sunbathing with her lover in a blue vintage swimsuit on the rocks in Cannes .

In the sweetest photos, the model posed just as casually without makeup and filters as in new publications.

In a previous post, The Cannes Film Festival was first held in the French resort city of Cannes in 1946. It was planned back in 1939 but was thwarted by the outbreak of World War II.

Since 1952, the Cannes Film Festival has been held annually in May at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. In 1968, the festival was interrupted due to student unrest; in 2020, it was canceled due to a pandemic, and in 2021 the festival was held in July for the same reason.

The new film from the director of The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge is like a classic biopic, telling the story of growing up and becoming the king of rock and roll, as well as his difficult relationship with manager Tom "Colonel" Parker (Tom Hanks), without too much fanfare.

The role of Presley is played by Austin Butler, who managed to flash in a couple of films and TV shows as the boyfriend of model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford. Let's hope Elvis gives him the right start in life.